Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,274 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,416% compared to the typical volume of 150 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.35 on Friday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of -314.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

