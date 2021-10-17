Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NVTA opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

