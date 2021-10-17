IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $8.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

