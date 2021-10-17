iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B B H & B Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,213,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter.

AIA stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

