iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SUSC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 86,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,589. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 681.7% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

