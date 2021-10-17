iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SUSC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 86,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,589. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
