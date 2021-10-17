iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.61

Shares of iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.61 and traded as high as $66.47. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF shares last traded at $66.47, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.