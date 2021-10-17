Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $371,681.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $371,681.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00206300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.