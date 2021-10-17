Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Down 28.7% in September

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

NYSE ITCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $386.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

