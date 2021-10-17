Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives $11.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS IVPAF traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,888. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

