J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.85.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $15.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.55. 1,733,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,255. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.