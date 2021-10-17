J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $186.25 and last traded at $183.72, with a volume of 7638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.24.

The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.85.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

