J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11, RTT News reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $15.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.55. 1,733,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,255. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.