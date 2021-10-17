Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

NYSE JBL opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

