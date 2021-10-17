Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €65.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.46 ($80.54).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €58.28 ($68.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.13.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.