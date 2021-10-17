Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

