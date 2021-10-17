Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.
Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
