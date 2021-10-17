Jefferies Financial Group Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $875.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $690.00 to $875.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $763.48.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $817.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $687.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.93. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 8.5% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 153.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 6.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

