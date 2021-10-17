Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€109.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.01 ($105.90).

HFG stock opened at €80.96 ($95.25) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is €86.43 and its 200-day moving average is €79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

