JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $29.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NYSE:JELD opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

