Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.20

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

