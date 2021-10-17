Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

PSA stock opened at $319.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

