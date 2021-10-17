Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 154 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $1,560,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

