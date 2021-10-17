Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after buying an additional 270,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,475.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,928 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

