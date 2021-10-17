Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $81.03 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

