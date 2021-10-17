Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,449 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cardinal Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 72,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

