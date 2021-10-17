Joshua Harris Sells 75,706 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

APO opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.