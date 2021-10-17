JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) to Neutral

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

