JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

