JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of £779.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.
Ibstock Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.