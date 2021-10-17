JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £779.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

