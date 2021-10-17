JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

