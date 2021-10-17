JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.
OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.