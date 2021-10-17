Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 152,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 63.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 211,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

