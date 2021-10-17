Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,100 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,612 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,427.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $937.69 million and a PE ratio of 15.70. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.