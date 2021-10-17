Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,411 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

NYSE:STAG opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

