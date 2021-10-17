Jump Financial LLC Has $500,000 Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

