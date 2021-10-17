Jump Financial LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

