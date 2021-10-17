Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

