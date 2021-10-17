Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,930 by Analysts at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to GBX 8,930 ($116.67) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,111.64 ($119.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,543.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.47 billion and a PE ratio of -18.05.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

