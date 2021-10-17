Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDMN. UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kadmon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

KDMN stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 860,349 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

