Kalmar Price Hits $1.33 on Top Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $241,704.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00068424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00104145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,753.16 or 0.99258744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.58 or 0.06132616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025216 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,681 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

