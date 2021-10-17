Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.21. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

