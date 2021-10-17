KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,842 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KB Home by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KB Home by 129.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $39.89 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.