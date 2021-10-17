KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Hits Market Cap of $26.79 Million

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00071845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,980.09 or 0.99552634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.17 or 0.06166289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00025717 BTC.

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

