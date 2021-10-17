Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kellogg by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 457,783 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,986,473. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.