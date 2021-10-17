Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

