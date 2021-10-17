Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

