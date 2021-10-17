KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0089

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $13.32 million and $1.44 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00209237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,489,432,427 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

