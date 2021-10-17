Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,245,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $2,776,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.