Kineko (KKO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kineko has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $453,402.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00067861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.59 or 0.99956566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.45 or 0.06202264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025411 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.