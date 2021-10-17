King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 104,596 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 104,596 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $132,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

COP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. 6,945,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,498,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $75.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

