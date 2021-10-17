King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 32,625 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.99% of Comerica worth $190,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $83.00. 1,275,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,359. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

