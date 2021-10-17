King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 44,614 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,614 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $113,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in AbbVie by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AbbVie by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 802,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 352,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.